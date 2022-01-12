Is Now The Time To Put Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Capital City Bank Group Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Capital City Bank Group has grown EPS by 25% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Capital City Bank Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Capital City Bank Group's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 15% to US$217m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:CCBG Earnings and Revenue History January 12th 2022

Are Capital City Bank Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Any way you look at it Capital City Bank Group shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$356k to buy stock, over the last year. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to brim with joyful expectancy. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Allan Bense for US$124k worth of shares, at about US$22.84 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Capital City Bank Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. With a whopping US$97m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That holding amounts to 21% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential, and aligned, owners of the business.

Does Capital City Bank Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Capital City Bank Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Capital City Bank Group you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

