Is Now The Time To Put Canterbury Park Holding (NASDAQ:CPHC) On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Canterbury Park Holding (NASDAQ:CPHC). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Canterbury Park Holding Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Canterbury Park Holding has grown EPS by 34% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Canterbury Park Holding's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. The good news is that Canterbury Park Holding is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 18.6 percentage points to 28%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Canterbury Park Holding is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$114m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Canterbury Park Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Canterbury Park Holding insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$39m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 34% of the company; visible skin in the game.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Canterbury Park Holding with market caps under US$200m is about US$773k.

Canterbury Park Holding offered total compensation worth US$534k to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Canterbury Park Holding Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Canterbury Park Holding's strong EPS growth. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Canterbury Park Holding is worth keeping an eye on. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if Canterbury Park Holding is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

