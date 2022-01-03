Is Now The Time To Put Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Camping World Holdings's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Camping World Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a falcon taking flight, Camping World Holdings's EPS soared from US$2.08 to US$3.04, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 46%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. I note that Camping World Holdings's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. The good news is that Camping World Holdings is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.7 percentage points to 12%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:CWH Earnings and Revenue History January 3rd 2022

Are Camping World Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

While we did see insider selling of Camping World Holdings stock in the last year, one single insider spent plenty more buying. To wit, Chairman & CEO Marcus Lemonis outlaid US$500k for shares, at about US$34.53 per share. That certainly pricks my ears up.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Camping World Holdings bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$93m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Marcus Lemonis is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, like Camping World Holdings, the median CEO pay is around US$5.1m.

The Camping World Holdings CEO received total compensation of only US$11k in the year to . You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Does Camping World Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Camping World Holdings's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. The cranberry sauce on the turkey is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Camping World Holdings that you should be aware of.

