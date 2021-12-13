Is Now The Time To Put BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Impressively, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings has grown EPS by 35% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 8.7% to US$16b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:BJ Earnings and Revenue History December 13th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings has a market capitalization of US$9.2b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. With a whopping US$100m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between US$4.0b and US$12b, like BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, the median CEO pay is around US$6.3m.

The BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings CEO received US$5.5m in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Does BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. This may only be a fast rundown, but the takeaway for me is that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings is worth keeping an eye on. Even so, be aware that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Although BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

