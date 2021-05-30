Is Now The Time To Put Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Big Lots (NYSE:BIG). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Big Lots Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Big Lots has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, Big Lots's EPS shot from US$7.07 to US$18.09, over the last year. You don't see 156% year-on-year growth like that, very often.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Big Lots shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 3.4% to 6.9%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:BIG Earnings and Revenue History May 30th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Big Lots's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Big Lots Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Big Lots insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$33m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 1.5% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Big Lots Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Big Lots's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Big Lots for a spot on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Big Lots (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

