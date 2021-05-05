Is Now The Time To Put Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Beazer Homes USA Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Beazer Homes USA's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Beazer Homes USA's EPS shot from US$0.92 to US$2.58, over the last year. Year on year growth of 180% is certainly a sight to behold.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. This approach makes Beazer Homes USA look pretty good, on balance; although revenue is flattish, EBIT margins improved from 3.0% to 5.2% in the last year. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:BZH Earnings and Revenue History May 5th 2021

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Beazer Homes USA?

Are Beazer Homes USA Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Beazer Homes USA shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$41m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 5.7% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Beazer Homes USA Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Beazer Homes USA's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Beazer Homes USA for a spot on your watchlist. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Beazer Homes USA has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Although Beazer Homes USA certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

