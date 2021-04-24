Is Now The Time To Put BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) On Your Watchlist?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is BancorpSouth Bank Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. We can see that in the last three years BancorpSouth Bank grew its EPS by 14% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of BancorpSouth Bank's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note BancorpSouth Bank's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 10% to US$1.0b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:BXS Earnings and Revenue History April 24th 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of BancorpSouth Bank's forecast profits?

Are BancorpSouth Bank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that BancorpSouth Bank insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$70m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like BancorpSouth Bank with market caps between US$2.0b and US$6.4b is about US$5.3m.

The BancorpSouth Bank CEO received US$4.4m in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is BancorpSouth Bank Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for BancorpSouth Bank is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for BancorpSouth Bank, but the pretty picture gets better than that. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. Even so, be aware that BancorpSouth Bank is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

