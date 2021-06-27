Is Now The Time To Put American States Water (NYSE:AWR) On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like American States Water (NYSE:AWR). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is American States Water Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years American States Water grew its EPS by 11% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note American States Water's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 3.1% to US$496m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:AWR Earnings and Revenue History June 27th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of American States Water's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are American States Water Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own American States Water shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$42m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 1.4% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does American States Water Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of American States Water is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for American States Water that you need to take into consideration.

