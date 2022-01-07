Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)?

While Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$143 and falling to the lows of US$106. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ziff Davis' current trading price of US$108 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ziff Davis’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Ziff Davis worth?

According to my valuation model, Ziff Davis seems to be fairly priced at around 6.38% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Ziff Davis today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $101.67, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, Ziff Davis’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Ziff Davis look like?

NasdaqGS:ZD Earnings and Revenue Growth January 7th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Ziff Davis' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ZD’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ZD, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Ziff Davis.

If you are no longer interested in Ziff Davis, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

