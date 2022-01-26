Is Now The Time To Look At Buying WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)?

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$49.69 and falling to the lows of US$42.48. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether WestRock's current trading price of US$44.10 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at WestRock’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is WestRock worth?

Good news, investors! WestRock is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that WestRock’s ratio of 13.84x is below its peer average of 21.63x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Packaging industry. However, given that WestRock’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of WestRock look like?

NYSE:WRK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 26th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 72% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for WestRock. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since WRK is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WRK for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WRK. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about WestRock as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of WestRock.

If you are no longer interested in WestRock, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

