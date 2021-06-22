Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). The company's stock led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Waters’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Waters?

The stock is currently trading at US$342 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 31% compared to my intrinsic value of $261.14. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! Furthermore, Waters’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Waters look like?

NYSE:WAT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 22nd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 12% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Waters. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in WAT’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe WAT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WAT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for WAT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Waters at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Waters and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Waters, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

