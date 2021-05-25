Is Now The Time To Look At Buying USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)?

While USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a US$2.1b market cap stock, it seems odd USANA Health Sciences is not more well-covered by analysts. Although, there is more of an opportunity for mispricing in stocks with low coverage, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on USANA Health Sciences’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is USANA Health Sciences still cheap?

Great news for investors – USANA Health Sciences is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $133.61, but it is currently trading at US$105 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that USANA Health Sciences’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will USANA Health Sciences generate?

NYSE:USNA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 25th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 1.5% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for USANA Health Sciences, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since USNA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on USNA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy USNA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing USANA Health Sciences at this point in time. While conducting our analysis, we found that USANA Health Sciences has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

If you are no longer interested in USANA Health Sciences, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

