Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)?

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Titan Machinery’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Titan Machinery still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Titan Machinery seems to be fairly priced at around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Titan Machinery today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $28.31, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Titan Machinery’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Titan Machinery look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 1.5% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Titan Machinery, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TITN’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TITN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

