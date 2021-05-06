Is Now The Time To Look At Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)?

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Sherwin-Williams’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Sherwin-Williams?

The stock is currently trading at US$283 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 35% compared to my intrinsic value of $210.37. This means that the opportunity to buy Sherwin-Williams at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Sherwin-Williams’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Sherwin-Williams generate?

NYSE:SHW Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Sherwin-Williams' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SHW’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe SHW should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SHW for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SHW, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Sherwin-Williams at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Sherwin-Williams and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in Sherwin-Williams, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

