Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)?

Let's talk about the popular Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The company's shares saw its share price hover around a small range of US$187 to US$201 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Texas Instruments’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Texas Instruments?

According to my valuation model, Texas Instruments seems to be fairly priced at around 0.66% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Texas Instruments today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $193.33, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, Texas Instruments’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Texas Instruments?

NasdaqGS:TXN Earnings and Revenue Growth December 7th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Texas Instruments' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TXN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TXN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for Texas Instruments from their most recent forecasts. At Simply Wall St, we have the analysts estimates which you can view by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Texas Instruments, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

