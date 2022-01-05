Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)?

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Telephone and Data Systems’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Telephone and Data Systems worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Telephone and Data Systems today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $22.02, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Telephone and Data Systems’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Telephone and Data Systems look like?

NYSE:TDS Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 15% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Telephone and Data Systems. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TDS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TDS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Telephone and Data Systems as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Telephone and Data Systems, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Telephone and Data Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

