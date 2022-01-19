Is Now The Time To Look At Buying SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)?

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$33.85 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$19.15. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SunPower's current trading price of US$19.34 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SunPower’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in SunPower?

According to my valuation model, SunPower seems to be fairly priced at around 3.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy SunPower today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $19.97, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that SunPower’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from SunPower?

NasdaqGS:SPWR Earnings and Revenue Growth January 19th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of SunPower, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SPWR seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SPWR for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on SPWR should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for SunPower (1 is concerning) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in SunPower, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

