Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)?

While Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Smartsheet’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Smartsheet Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Smartsheet is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $52.68, but it is currently trading at US$36.11 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Smartsheet’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Smartsheet?

NYSE:SMAR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Smartsheet, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although SMAR is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to SMAR, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SMAR for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Smartsheet at this point in time. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Smartsheet (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Smartsheet, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

