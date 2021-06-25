Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)?

While Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Sensient Technologies’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Sensient Technologies?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 2.1% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Sensient Technologies today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $89.44, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Sensient Technologies’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Sensient Technologies?

NYSE:SXT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 25th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 41% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sensient Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SXT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SXT, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Sensient Technologies has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

If you are no longer interested in Sensient Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.