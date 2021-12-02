Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)?

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Saia’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Saia?

According to my valuation model, Saia seems to be fairly priced at around 8.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Saia today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $344.39, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Saia’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Saia generate?

NasdaqGS:SAIA Earnings and Revenue Growth December 2nd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Saia's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 55%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? SAIA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SAIA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Saia as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Saia and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Saia, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

