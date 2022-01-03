Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)?

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Resources Connection’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Resources Connection still cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 35%, trading at US$17.84 compared to my intrinsic value of $13.17. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now.

Can we expect growth from Resources Connection?

NasdaqGS:RGP Earnings and Revenue Growth January 3rd 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In the upcoming year, Resources Connection's earnings are expected to increase by 25%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? RGP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe RGP should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on RGP for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for RGP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Resources Connection and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Resources Connection, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

