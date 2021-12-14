Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)?

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$13.25 and falling to the lows of US$9.93. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Noodles' current trading price of US$10.14 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Noodles’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Noodles?

Noodles appears to be overvalued by 40% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$10.14 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $7.25. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Noodles’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Noodles look like?

NasdaqGS:NDLS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 14th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Noodles' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in NDLS’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe NDLS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NDLS for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for NDLS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 4 warning signs for Noodles and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Noodles, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

