Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at MicroStrategy’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is MicroStrategy still cheap?

MicroStrategy appears to be overvalued by 38% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$669 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $485.82. This means that the opportunity to buy MicroStrategy at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since MicroStrategy’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from MicroStrategy?

NasdaqGS:MSTR Earnings and Revenue Growth June 30th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 62% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for MicroStrategy. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? MSTR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe MSTR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MSTR for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MSTR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for MicroStrategy (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

