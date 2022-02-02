Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Mastercard’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Mastercard?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 3.2% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Mastercard today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $405.12, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Mastercard’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Mastercard?

NYSE:MA Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Mastercard's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 68%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in MA’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Mastercard.

If you are no longer interested in Mastercard, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

