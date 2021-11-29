Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)?

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Magic Software Enterprises’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Magic Software Enterprises worth?

Great news for investors – Magic Software Enterprises is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Magic Software Enterprises’s ratio of 38.47x is below its peer average of 43.6x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Software industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Magic Software Enterprises’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Magic Software Enterprises look like?

NasdaqGS:MGIC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 29th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Magic Software Enterprises' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 72%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since MGIC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MGIC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MGIC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

