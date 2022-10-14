Is Now The Time To Look At Buying LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine LyondellBasell Industries’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is LyondellBasell Industries Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! LyondellBasell Industries is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that LyondellBasell Industries’s ratio of 4.8x is below its peer average of 14.16x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Chemicals industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because LyondellBasell Industries’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of LyondellBasell Industries look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for LyondellBasell Industries, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although LYB is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to LYB, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LYB for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

