Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC)?

While Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Lincoln Educational Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Lincoln Educational Services?

Great news for investors – Lincoln Educational Services is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Lincoln Educational Services’s ratio of 4.46x is below its peer average of 18.29x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Consumer Services industry. What’s more interesting is that, Lincoln Educational Services’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Lincoln Educational Services generate?

NasdaqGS:LINC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 7th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Lincoln Educational Services, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although LINC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to LINC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LINC for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Lincoln Educational Services as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Lincoln Educational Services (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Lincoln Educational Services, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.