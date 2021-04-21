Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEMKT:INUV)?

While Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEMKT:INUV) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the AMEX over the last few months, increasing to US$1.87 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$0.65. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Inuvo's current trading price of US$0.71 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Inuvo’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Inuvo worth?

Good news, investors! Inuvo is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $1.08, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Inuvo’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Inuvo?

AMEX:INUV Earnings and Revenue Growth April 21st 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 83% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Inuvo. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since INUV is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on INUV for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy INUV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Inuvo as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Inuvo (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Inuvo, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.