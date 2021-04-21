Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)?

Let's talk about the popular Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Intuit’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Intuit still cheap?

Intuit is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 61.14x is currently well-above the industry average of 50.99x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Intuit’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards the levels of its industry peers over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard for it to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Intuit generate?

NasdaqGS:INTU Earnings and Revenue Growth April 21st 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Intuit's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 60%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in INTU’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe INTU should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on INTU for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for INTU, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Intuit you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Intuit, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

