Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)?

While Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Installed Building Products’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Installed Building Products Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Installed Building Products seems to be fairly priced at around 19.77% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Installed Building Products today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $77.43, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Installed Building Products’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Installed Building Products generate?

NYSE:IBP Earnings and Revenue Growth August 29th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 14% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Installed Building Products. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? IBP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IBP, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Installed Building Products, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Be aware that Installed Building Products is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

If you are no longer interested in Installed Building Products, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

