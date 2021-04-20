Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)?

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Hibbett Sports’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Hibbett Sports worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Hibbett Sports’s ratio of 15.92x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 18.96x, which means if you buy Hibbett Sports today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Hibbett Sports should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Hibbett Sports’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Hibbett Sports look like?

NasdaqGS:HIBB Earnings and Revenue Growth April 20th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Hibbett Sports' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 24%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in HIBB’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at HIBB? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HIBB, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for HIBB, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Hibbett Sports you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Hibbett Sports, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

