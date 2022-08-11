Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA)?

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQCM over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Heska’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Heska?

Great news for investors – Heska is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $135.32, but it is currently trading at US$91.09 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Heska’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Heska look like?

NasdaqCM:HSKA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 11th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 66% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Heska. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since HSKA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HSKA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HSKA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Heska mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. At Simply Wall St, we have the analysts estimates which you can view by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Heska, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

