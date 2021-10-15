Is Now The Time To Look At Buying HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)?

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine HCA Healthcare’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is HCA Healthcare worth?

Great news for investors – HCA Healthcare is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that HCA Healthcare’s ratio of 15.63x is below its peer average of 21.66x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Healthcare industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because HCA Healthcare’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from HCA Healthcare?

NYSE:HCA Earnings and Revenue Growth October 15th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. HCA Healthcare's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 21%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since HCA is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HCA for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HCA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

