Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)?

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$39.80 and falling to the lows of US$35.08. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Harley-Davidson's current trading price of US$38.18 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Harley-Davidson’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Harley-Davidson worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Harley-Davidson today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $46.47, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Harley-Davidson’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Harley-Davidson look like?

NYSE:HOG Earnings and Revenue Growth January 16th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Harley-Davidson's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 27%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in HOG’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HOG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Harley-Davidson as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Harley-Davidson (including 1 which can't be ignored).

If you are no longer interested in Harley-Davidson, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

