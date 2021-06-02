Is Now The Time To Look At Buying H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL)?

H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at H.B. Fuller’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in H.B. Fuller?

Good news, investors! H.B. Fuller is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $90.31, but it is currently trading at US$69.94 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, H.B. Fuller’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will H.B. Fuller generate?

NYSE:FUL Earnings and Revenue Growth June 2nd 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 52% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for H.B. Fuller. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since FUL is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FUL for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy FUL. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing H.B. Fuller at this point in time. Be aware that H.B. Fuller is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those can't be ignored...

If you are no longer interested in H.B. Fuller, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

