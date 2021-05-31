Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). The company's stock led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Genuine Parts’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Genuine Parts?

According to my valuation model, Genuine Parts seems to be fairly priced at around 0.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Genuine Parts today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $131.74, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Genuine Parts’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Genuine Parts generate?

NYSE:GPC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 31st 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Genuine Parts. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? GPC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GPC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Genuine Parts, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Genuine Parts you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Genuine Parts, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

