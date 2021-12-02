Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$21.36 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$14.02. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Genco Shipping & Trading's current trading price of US$14.40 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Genco Shipping & Trading’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Genco Shipping & Trading still cheap?

Genco Shipping & Trading is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Genco Shipping & Trading’s ratio of 23.93x is above its peer average of 5.3x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Shipping industry. Furthermore, Genco Shipping & Trading’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach levels around its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Genco Shipping & Trading?

NYSE:GNK Earnings and Revenue Growth December 2nd 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Genco Shipping & Trading's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in GNK’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe GNK should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GNK for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for GNK, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Genco Shipping & Trading you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Genco Shipping & Trading, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

