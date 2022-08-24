Is Now The Time To Look At Buying GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)?

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$114 and falling to the lows of US$91.31. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether GATX's current trading price of US$99.79 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at GATX’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In GATX?

GATX appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that GATX’s ratio of 19.63x is above its peer average of 13.12x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Trade Distributors industry. Another thing to keep in mind is that GATX’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards the levels of its industry peers over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard for it to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will GATX generate?

NYSE:GATX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 24th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of GATX, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 9.0%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for GATX, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GATX’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe GATX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GATX for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing GATX at this point in time. Be aware that GATX is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those can't be ignored...

If you are no longer interested in GATX, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.