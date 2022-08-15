Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)?

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Expeditors International of Washington’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Expeditors International of Washington?

Good news, investors! Expeditors International of Washington is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $142.61, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Expeditors International of Washington’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Expeditors International of Washington?

NasdaqGS:EXPD Earnings and Revenue Growth August 15th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Expeditors International of Washington, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although EXPD is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to EXPD, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on EXPD for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Expeditors International of Washington at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Expeditors International of Washington and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Expeditors International of Washington, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

