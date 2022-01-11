Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$136 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$114. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Expeditors International of Washington's current trading price of US$125 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Expeditors International of Washington’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Expeditors International of Washington?

According to my valuation model, Expeditors International of Washington seems to be fairly priced at around 10.33% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Expeditors International of Washington today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $113.09, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. What's more, Expeditors International of Washington’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Expeditors International of Washington?

NasdaqGS:EXPD Earnings and Revenue Growth January 11th 2022

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Expeditors International of Washington, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, EXPD appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EXPD for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on EXPD should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Expeditors International of Washington at this point in time. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Expeditors International of Washington (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant).

If you are no longer interested in Expeditors International of Washington, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

