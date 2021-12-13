Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)?

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGM. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Everspin Technologies’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Everspin Technologies worth?

Great news for investors – Everspin Technologies is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $17.66, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Everspin Technologies’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Everspin Technologies generate?

NasdaqGM:MRAM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 13th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 24% in the upcoming year, the outlook is positive for Everspin Technologies. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since MRAM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MRAM for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MRAM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Everspin Technologies at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Everspin Technologies you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Everspin Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

