Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)?

While Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$64.99 and falling to the lows of US$57.07. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Donaldson Company's current trading price of US$60.92 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Donaldson Company’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Donaldson Company?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 21%, trading at US$60.92 compared to my intrinsic value of $50.38. This means that the opportunity to buy Donaldson Company at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Donaldson Company’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Donaldson Company look like?

NYSE:DCI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 25th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Donaldson Company's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 55%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? DCI’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe DCI should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DCI for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for DCI, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Donaldson Company.

If you are no longer interested in Donaldson Company, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

