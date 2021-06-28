Is Now The Time To Look At Buying DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)?

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine DICK'S Sporting Goods’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is DICK'S Sporting Goods worth?

DICK'S Sporting Goods appears to be overvalued by 23% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$101 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $82.11. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that DICK'S Sporting Goods’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from DICK'S Sporting Goods?

NYSE:DKS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 28th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for DICK'S Sporting Goods, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe DKS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DKS for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for DICK'S Sporting Goods (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

