Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)?

Let's talk about the popular Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$38.92 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$35.27. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Conagra Brands' current trading price of US$35.96 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Conagra Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Conagra Brands worth?

Good news, investors! Conagra Brands is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.72x is currently well-below the industry average of 22.68x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Conagra Brands’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Conagra Brands generate?

NYSE:CAG Earnings and Revenue Growth June 30th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Conagra Brands' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 22%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CAG is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CAG for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CAG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

