Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$188 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$156. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CDW's current trading price of US$171 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CDW’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is CDW Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 8.04% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy CDW today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $158.11, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because CDW’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from CDW?

NasdaqGS:CDW Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 34% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for CDW. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CDW’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CDW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example - CDW has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in CDW, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

