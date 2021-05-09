Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)?

While Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Caesarstone’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Caesarstone?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 31.3x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 26.48x, which means if you buy Caesarstone today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Caesarstone should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, Caesarstone’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will Caesarstone generate?

NasdaqGS:CSTE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 23% in the upcoming year, the outlook is positive for Caesarstone. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CSTE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CSTE? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CSTE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for CSTE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Caesarstone as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Caesarstone (including 1 which is significant).

If you are no longer interested in Caesarstone, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

