Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)?

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Blackbaud’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Blackbaud worth?

Good news, investors! Blackbaud is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $102.10, but it is currently trading at US$79.39 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Blackbaud’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Blackbaud?

NasdaqGS:BLKB Earnings and Revenue Growth January 4th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 5.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Blackbaud, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since BLKB is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BLKB for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BLKB. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Blackbaud you should be aware of.

