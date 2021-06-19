Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)?

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Bioceres Crop Solutions’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in Bioceres Crop Solutions?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 18.76% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Bioceres Crop Solutions today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $12.07, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Bioceres Crop Solutions’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Bioceres Crop Solutions generate?

NasdaqGS:BIOX Earnings and Revenue Growth June 19th 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In Bioceres Crop Solutions' case, its revenues over the next couple of years are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BIOX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BIOX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Bioceres Crop Solutions you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Bioceres Crop Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

