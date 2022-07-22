Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bio-Techne’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Bio-Techne?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 3.8% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Bio-Techne today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $384.80, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Bio-Techne’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Bio-Techne?

NasdaqGS:TECH Earnings and Revenue Growth July 22nd 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 75% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Bio-Techne. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TECH’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TECH, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for Bio-Techne from their most recent forecasts. Luckily, you can check out what analysts are forecasting by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Bio-Techne, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

