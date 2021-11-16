Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)?

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Aviat Networks’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Aviat Networks?

Great news for investors – Aviat Networks is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 3.29x is currently well-below the industry average of 24.56x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Aviat Networks’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Aviat Networks generate?

NasdaqGS:AVNW Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Aviat Networks, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although AVNW is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to AVNW, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AVNW for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Aviat Networks as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Aviat Networks (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Aviat Networks, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

